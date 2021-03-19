Annual School Election Petitions

of Stevensville School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana for the Election of two (2) trustees to be elected for a three (3) year term for the Stevensville Elementary/High school district, one (1) trustee to be elected for a three (3) year term for the Stevensville High school district (Lone Rock Position) and two (2) trustees to be elected for a one (1) year term for the Stevensville Elementary/High school district. The petitions can be picked up at 300 Park Street, Stevensville, MT at the Superintendent Office or the Business Office. Deadline for petitions is March 25, 2021 by 4:00 p.m.

BS 3/17