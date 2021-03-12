About that wall?

No! Not Trump’s wall at the border. I’m thinking about that new wall around Our Capital in Washington DC. Just have to express a couple of thoughts that come to mind. I’ll will of course be speaking with tongue in cheek.

Remember how for four years we were taught that walls are un-american,even immoral? Guess that only applies to walls in Israel or on our southern border. If I remember correctly, we were also told that walls don’t work. Doesn’t it therefore seem a shame and inconsistent that one got slapped up around Our Capital?

At least Past Democratic leader Reed would be pleased as Schumer, his replacement,

won’t “have to smell the tourists”. As a frequent visitor to our nation’s capital I always found that swamp critter attitude damned offensive. Besides,what right have they to fence us out? In January some anarchists stormed the Capital; not the moms and dads and kids in the parade! Those folks (carefully never shown) didn’t have helmets, megaphone, clubs and protective vests. They should be welcome to Their Capital any time. It comes to mind that fear is often experienced by the guilty.

So let me share a few memories. Attending the McCarthy Hearings as a young Lieutenant on leave, Breakfast with Baucus, black bean soup in the Senate Dining Hall as guest of Senator Burns, “storming the hill” with the American Legion and the Military Officers Association, riding the underground rail road, finding my way in the endless tunnels, and so forth. Guess that’s now fenced off. Am I welcome at the wonderful, joyous peoples mall? Can I return to see the Air Force Memorial? Do I dare step on the street where it says black lives matter. I wonder just where in the hell I am welcome in DC.

Well, there is the fence for better or worse. But use your imagination a bit. A fence can keep people in as well as out. The Berlin wall comes to mind. By golly! All the swamp critters, be they Saints or Quislings, are fenced in! That could be ironic. Ahh, sometimes you just have ta fantasize. I sometimes wonder if I’m alone.

Ed Sperry Col USAF (ret)

Stevensville

PS: To paraphrase a wonderful Past President―Speaker Pelosi tear down that wall !