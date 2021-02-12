Wanda Lee Miller, 1934-2021

On Saturday, January 30, 2021 Wanda Lee Miller, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and professional merrymaker passed away at the age of 87. Wanda was born on January 5, 1934 to Page and Fern Wilson.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Wayne Wilson and Burl Streets and husbands; Gay Wiles, Kenny Gough, Don McMillan, Wayne Miller, Paul Cyganowski and Life Companion Harold Chaffee.

Wanda spent many years working in the Montana Legislature and later took a position as the first female bureau chief of the Montana Department of Revenue. She was a steadfast member of the League of Women’s Voters and well known in the community.

After retirement she enjoyed flying into the Selway Wilderness with pilot husband Wayne Miller, happy hour was the highlight of her day. She was an exceptional dancer and she loved to kick up her heels whenever possible. She lit up any gathering she attended with her audacious zest for life, her one-of-a-kind sense of humor, shenanigans and infectious laugh. She had a style all her own; she was rarely seen without one of her signature hats, and somehow she managed to look dressed up even if she was wearing a sweatsuit, with her eccentric jewelry and all manner of truly unique adornments.

Wanda lived a very large, colorful life and enjoyed it to its fullest every waking moment. She made fast friends and was very kind to everyone she met. She cared deeply for her family and friends, and showed up for them in a way that only Wanda could, bringing laughter and strength at exactly the right moments.

Wanda is survived by daughter and sons; Kim (Russ) Englund, Page (Kara) Gough, Joe Gough (Doug Burke). Grandchildren; Stephanie Hinderaker, Ryan (Katy Taylor) Englund, Amber (Sonny) Braided Hair, Nick Gough and 4 great grandchildren; friend and companion Andy (Amanda) Nelson and her beloved dog Oz.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Humane Society in Wanda’s name.