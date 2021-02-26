Vaught T. Wells, Sr., 1938-2021

Stevensville – Vaughn T Wells Sr, 83, passed away in his home February 13th, 2021. He was born January 21st, 1938 in Nevada City, California to Vaughn and Geraldine Mae (Smith) Wells who preceded him in death.

Vaughn truly was a “Jack-of-all-trades” and loved to tinker with whatever he could get his hands on. The only times you would catch him sitting still in his rocking chair would be either early in the morning reading one of his many books by Louis L’Amour or to watch an action movie in the evening, to which he would often be seen shifting his shoulders and hands, ready to knock someone out as if he were in the show. He served in the Navy from 1956-1962 as an aircraft mechanic. He worked in various environments to support his family, often times bringing his children along with him to work. One of his favorite pastimes was gold panning; much of his time was spent at his mine in Grizzly Flats, California. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman; he could often be found in the mountains, especially those with an abundance of creeks and streams.

Vaughn was one of the bravest men we knew. He was never afraid to speak his mind or tell you how it was. His sincere blue eyes and warm smile will be missed the most, they could heat a room better than the fireplace where many memories were held.

Vaughn is survived by his children Daniel, Ted, Brandon, Nancy, Geri, Barry and John; his sister Lucky; as well an abundance of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Wilma House, and his daughter Sherry.

Memorial services will be held at a later time due to weather. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.