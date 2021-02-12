Robin K. Fite Bennett, 1961-2021

Victor, MT – On January 6th 2021, our beloved sister, auntie, step mother and friend, Robin K. Fite Bennett, age 59, returned peacefully to her Father in Heaven after a hard battle with cancer. Her sister Sherry and niece Amy were by her side.

Robin was born August 28th 1961 in Kearns Utah to James Robert and Ruby Olean Bennett .

She loved hunting and fishing with her father. Robin also had a love for all flowers which led to her opening a flower shop (Sagebrush Floral} in her daddy’s gas station (Sagebrush Service}.

In 1992, Robin moved to Montana to be closer to Sherry. She stayed in the flower business and opened Robin’s Nest Floral. She loved the mountains, being camp cook, riding horses with her good friend Ray Heiland, playing Cribbage with her son DJ Fite, spending time with her adopted mom Jeanie Warner and bartending. She worked in many bars up and down the Bitteroot and made many friends; especially in Stevensville.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, brothers Lloyd and Jack, and in-laws Linda, Jack, Sherry and Chris.

She is survived by her dog and companion Roxy, siblings; Bob Bennett, Gary (Renon} Bennett, Beverly Tripp, Burt (Eleanor} Bennett, Calvin Bennett, and Sherry (Roger} Steed, Ken (JoAnn) Bennett, also many Nieces and Nephews. A special thanks to Sherry Steed, Mason (Amy} Kay and children, Amber (Sam) Fawcett and children, and April Bennett for their time and compassion during this difficult fight. Also a special thanks to her friends Steve and Stanley for being there for her as well as Mark and Beth Mogensen for their generosity.

A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date in Victor, Montana.