PUBLIC NOTICE

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) proposes to conduct habitat restoration treatments on approximately 1,116 acres of forest and grass/shrublands on its Calf Creek Wildlife Management Area (CCWMA), located east of Hamilton in Ravalli County. The objectives of the proposed treatments are: 1) improve elk and deer winter forage, 2) restore grass/ shrublands through conifer removal, 3) promote stand conditions that would allow fire to burn at low-severity appropriate for the habitat type, and 4) promote aspen growth and regeneration.

Treatments would involve the removal of conifer trees (both merchantable and submerchantable) through a combination of mechanical and non-mechanical treatments. The purpose of this project is to improve wildlife habitat; this project would not be proposed if not for a need to conserve and improve wildlife habitat on the CCWMA.

A draft environmental assessment (EA) for this proposal is available for public review and comment. The EA may be obtained by mail from Region 2 FWP, 3201 Spurgin Rd., Missoula 59804; phoning 406-542-5540; or emailing [email protected] The EA may also be viewed on FWP’s Internet website https://fwp.mt.gov/ (“Recent Public Notices”).

Comments may be submitted by mail or email to the addresses above. Comments must be received by FWP no later than March 8, 2021.

BS 2/10