PUBLIC NOTICE

Montana State Parks, a division of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), seeks public review of its proposal for public-access improvements on a newly acquired 0.9-acre property (parcel) immediately south of its Fort Owen State Park (SP), located approximately 1-mile northwest of Stevensville in Ravalli County. The proposed project would develop a parking area that would address decades-old challenges for management, improve access to this historic site, and reduce trespass for the adjacent landowner.

A draft environmental assessment (EA) for this proposal is available for public review and comment. The EA may be obtained by mail from Region 2 FWP, 3201 Spurgin Rd., Missoula 59804; phoning 406-542-5540; or emailing [email protected]. The EA may also be viewed on FWP’s Internet website https://fwp.mt.gov/ (“Recent Public Notices”).

Comments may be submitted by mail or email to the addresses above. Comments must be received by FWP no later than February 25, 2021.

BS 2/3/21, 2/10