Patricia Margaret Brant Brown, 1935-2021

Patricia “Pat” Margaret Brant Brown, 85, of Hamilton, MT passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. Pat was born March 28, 1935 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Frieda and Ralph Brant. Pat graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1957.

While at OSU, Pat met her life-long husband, Jerry Brown. Pat and Jerry were married in 1955 and moved to Oregon in 1957 to follow Jerry’s career with the US Forest Service and to begin a family. They were fortunate to be a part of many small, and wonderful communities in Oregon and Washington. Pat and Jerry moved to Hamilton in 1994 to be near family.

Pat made friends easily everywhere they lived, always willing to help where needed and always with a smile and positive energy. She had an adventurous spirit and was always “game” to try most anything. Her interests were varied, including rock hounding, going on cattle drives, coaching softball and volleyball, designing houses, playing the piano, sewing, curled up reading with a cat or dog on her lap, camping and hiking all over the West, involved as a member of the Presbyterian Church, living in West Africa for a year and traveling in North America and Europe. Pat retired from the Soil Conservation Service where she held multiple office management positions.

She mostly loved being outdoors, and was happiest with the sun on her face and spending time with her family and friends.

Pat is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Brock Selig of Hamilton, her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Patou Brown of Taos, NM, and grandchildren, Samantha Brown of Taos, NM, Brant and Raelin Selig of Spokane, WA and Ethan Selig of Bozeman, MT.

Pat’s family will celebrate her life and our father’s life on a high desert escarpment in southeastern Oregon where we spent time as a family and holds a special place in our hearts.

We miss our kind and loving Mother and Grandmother, but we know that she had a full and happy life. It is time to let her go in peace and love, and may the sun always shine on you Mom.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com