DICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE GUARDIANSHIP OF:

CAMERON J. BURNS

A Minor Child.

Cause No. DG 20-04/12

Department No. 2

ORDER SETTING HEARING

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that a Hearing on Permanent Guardianship of the minor child in this matter is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1:30 pm. Petitioner shall personally serve this order on natural parents for minor child. Should service not be possible, Petitioner shall publish this order in the Bitterroot Star, once weekly, for three consecutive weeks, commencing no later than February 22, 2021.

DATED this 20th day of January, 2021.

HON. JENNIFER B LINT, District Judge

BS 2/24, 3/3, 3/10