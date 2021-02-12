Open Letter to Stevensville Town Council 

Dear Council Members Devlin, Ludington, Shourd and Vick,

Following a meeting with the mayor Thursday afternoon, several of us concerned taxpayers were informed that the first hearing on the Burnt Fork Estates subdivision application will be March 4.

That will be an excellent opportunity for Council members to hear in-person from Town and area residents about this proposal. Apparently a second hearing will be held the new-fashioned way, via a virtual hearing.

With the first hearing set for Thursday, March 4, the public would become better informed and able to further comment if the Bitterroot Star could report on the March 4 meeting prior to a second meeting.

For instance, follow the March 4 hearing with a second hearing in two weeks. The rush to judgment should be in favor of Town residents. The reason for a hearing is to listen, gather facts and opinions, then proceed to the vetting process in Council chambers.

Thanks for considering your constituents.

Sincerely,

Jim Kalkofen

Stevensville