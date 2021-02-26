MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In Re the Estate of:

Brian Casman,

Deceased.

Case No.: DP-20-160

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Sebastian Brian Casman, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at the Law Offices of Richard A. Weber, 345 West Main, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Dated this 19 day of February, 2021.

Sebastian Brian Casman

Personal Representative of

The Estate of Brian Casman

