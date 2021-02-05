Megan S. VVinderl
MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.
601 S. First Street
P.O. Box 515
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 363-1110
MeganVV(mcpcattorneys.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
FILED
PAIGE TRAUTWEIN, CLERK
JAN 2 9 2021
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
DEPUTY
In the Matter of the Estate of
I ROSE MARIE WILSON
Deceased.
Probate No. DP -21-13
Dept No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as
Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims
against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the
date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Fred Ronneburg..the Personal Representative,
in care of MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street P.O. Box 515,
Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the
foregoing is true and correct.
Dated this 28th day of January, 2021
Fred Ronneburg
MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.
Megan W. Winderl
Attorney for Personal Representative
BS 2/3/21, 2/10, 2/17
