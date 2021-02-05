Megan S. VVinderl

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.

601 S. First Street

P.O. Box 515

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 363-1110

MeganVV(mcpcattorneys.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

FILED

PAIGE TRAUTWEIN, CLERK

JAN 2 9 2021

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

DEPUTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

I ROSE MARIE WILSON

Deceased.

Probate No. DP -21-13

Dept No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as

Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims

against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the

date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Fred Ronneburg..the Personal Representative,

in care of MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street P.O. Box 515,

Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the

foregoing is true and correct.

Dated this 28th day of January, 2021

Fred Ronneburg

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.

Megan W. Winderl

Attorney for Personal Representative

BS 2/3/21, 2/10, 2/17