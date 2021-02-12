NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Stevensville Town Council

Thursday, March 4, 2021 – In Person Only

Monday, March 8, 2021 – Virtual Only

6:30 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold an in-person public hearing on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stevensville LDS Church, 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road, and will hold a virtual only public hearing on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of receiving public comment on the following items:

• An application for a major subdivision known as Burnt Fork Estates. The proposed development is adjacent to and located immediately south of the existing Creekside Meadows Subdivision.

• The reinstatement of a charge on water and sewer utility bills to fund the Utility Assistance Program and reducing the fee from $1.52 (old charge) to $0.40 (new proposed charge).

The 3/4/2021 in-person public hearing will not be live-streamed and will be recorded for later viewing. The 3/8/2021 virtual public hearing will be live-streamed, and citizens can learn more on how to participate in the virtual public hearing on the Town’s website.

Additional information about Burnt Fork Estates, including the application for subdivision, can be found on the Town’s website: https://www.townofstevensville.com/planning/

Comments may be given orally at the hearings or mailed to the Clerk of the Town of Stevensville, 206 Buck Street, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870, on or before 12:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing or may be emailed to [email protected]

Attendees of the in-person public hearing will be expected to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose, and to observe social distancing.

Questions may be asked or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at

406-777-5271.

ATTEST:

JENELLE S. BERTHOUD, Town Clerk

BS 2-10-2021, 2-17-2021, 2-24-2021