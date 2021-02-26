Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of James Timothy Etheridge:

Petitioner

Cause No.: DV-21-72/3

Dept. No.: 1

HOWARD F. RECHT

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from James Timothy Etheridge to James Timothy Snow. The hearing will be on March 31, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: February 17, 2021.

PAIGE TRAUTWEIN

Clerk of District Court

By: Mary Fliss

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 2/24, 3/3, 3/10, 3/17