Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of James Timothy Etheridge:
Petitioner
Cause No.: DV-21-72/3
Dept. No.: 1
HOWARD F. RECHT
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from James Timothy Etheridge to James Timothy Snow. The hearing will be on March 31, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Date: February 17, 2021.
PAIGE TRAUTWEIN
Clerk of District Court
By: Mary Fliss
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 2/24, 3/3, 3/10, 3/17
