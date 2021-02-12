Montana Legislature – Bitterroot Star Political Cartoon February 11, 2021 by Editor 1 Comment Share this:
Comments
Mike Miller says
Ahhh… the idiotic irony of this paper, using one of their Constitutional Rights to bash/belittle/disrespect another one of their Constitutional Rights, as well as their fellow countrymen.
One of the great things about the Founding Fathers is they set these freedoms for us to use as we voluntarily choose to, or not to.
Bashing duly elected representatives that are following, reinforcing the Constitution, and doing the will of the people comes across as not only quite ignorant, but indicating want of a repressive government that want to revoke our Rights and Freedoms.