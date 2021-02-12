Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Montana Legislature – Bitterroot Star Political Cartoon

by 1 Comment

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Mike Miller says

    Ahhh… the idiotic irony of this paper, using one of their Constitutional Rights to bash/belittle/disrespect another one of their Constitutional Rights, as well as their fellow countrymen.

    One of the great things about the Founding Fathers is they set these freedoms for us to use as we voluntarily choose to, or not to.

    Bashing duly elected representatives that are following, reinforcing the Constitution, and doing the will of the people comes across as not only quite ignorant, but indicating want of a repressive government that want to revoke our Rights and Freedoms.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO