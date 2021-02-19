Mike Dunn, 1951-2021

Stevensville – Early in the morning on February 1, 2021, Mike Dunn, loving husband and devoted father lost his battle with cancer at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Mike was born on August 3, 1951, to Bob and Kay (Wagner) Dunn in Aledo, Illinois. A graduate of the 1969 class of Aledo High School, he went to Monmouth College, Ill. and then to Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. where he graduated in 1974.

On the 30th of December, 1993, he married Isabella Sedlak. Together they raised their daughter Vanessa Elisabeth Dunn. They lived in Liberty, Utah, until they moved to Stevensville in 2007 to be with family.

As an avid outdoorsman, Mike truly enjoyed the Bitterroot Valley in Montana, and especially the nearby lakes for fishing.

He was passionate about fly fishing, and even amid his cancer struggle was planning his 2021 fishing season. His smile became a little broader with a pole in his hand, his trailer and his 14-foot boat at Hebken Lake or Henry’s Lake outside West Yellowstone.

Mike was an incredible kind, loving, generous and compassionate man. He will be truly missed by all whose lives he touched.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Bob, his mother, Kay, and nephew, Tyson Dunn. His is survived by his wife, Isabella, his only child, Vanessa (of Stevensville), his sister Cindy Leever (New Concord, Kentucky), Carol Parchert (Aledo, Ill.), brother Mark Dunn (Aledo, Ill.), uncle Charles Dunn (Aledo, Ill.), mother-in-law Juliana Sedlak (Stevensville), sister-in-law Sieglande and Roger Stevens (Stevensville), brother-in-law Manfred Sedlak (Missoula), brother-in-law Werner Sedlak (Austria), Yvonne and Luke Walters (Missoula) as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Whitesitt Funeral Home, 314 Church Street, Stevensville, MT 59870.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to These. Patrick House, 501 W. Alder St., Missoula, MT 59802, or our local food bank, or a charity of your choice in memory of Mike Dunn.

