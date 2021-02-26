Kathie Roubik, 1935-2021

Kathie Roubik

March 1, 1935 – January 27, 2021

Kathie Roubik completed a life filled with love, laughter, and kindness on January 27, 2021, less than four days after being diagnosed with cancer. We were very touched to be able to read to her so many wonderful notes and memories from beloved family and friends across the country while other dear friends in the Hamilton area prayed with her on her last day. Kathie was wrapped in love as we said goodbye to a remarkable woman.

Kathleen Frances Cummings was born to Clara Labelle (Ross) and David Cummings on March 1, 1935 in Chicago, IL. She was their only child. Kathie graduated from Mundelein College with a degree in political science and she taught before marrying Charles Joseph Roubik, lll, the love of her life, in 1959. She and Chuck had three children: Janet, Joe, and Andy. The family moved west to Colorado in 1969, where Kathie and Chuck resided for over thirty years. Together, they taught their children life skills and a love of nature. She raised three avid readers. Besides being a fun and creative mom, Kathie worked as an employment recruiter and was a volunteer for many organizations in the Denver and Littleton areas. The tragic loss of their son Joe in 1992 when he was 28 years old was the worst time of their lives. Their marriage grew stronger as did their faith.

In 2005 they moved to Hamilton, joining Andy and Sarah in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley for the final chapter of their lives. She and Chuck traveled widely and were able to spend meaningful time with their grandsons often. They were active members of St. Francis Catholic Church and board members of Bitterrooters for Planning. After Chuck’s death in 2014, Kathie remained active in those communities as well as with her P.E.O. sorority Chapter BV, Hamilton’s Garden Club, the Knitting Club, the Ladies Auxiliary of MDMH, and many other activities. Kathie was a busy lady with beautiful gardens and many flourishing friendships. She gave us all lessons on how to be gentle with each other and ourselves, to look for the best in others. To tell others often that they are loved.

Kathie’s cheerful and generous spirit will be deeply missed by her son Andy and daughter-in-law Sarah, daughter Janet and son-in-law Bill Kinneberg, and grandsons Joe and David Kinneberg. She is also mourned by her wider circle of family: her in-laws Barbara Hasbrook and Dave and Charlotte Roubik; her cherished nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces; cousins; and countless friends. She is predeceased by her husband Chuck and their son Joe.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Catholic Church in Hamilton, MT after Covid-19 protocols abate to a more conducive level. She would like (and deserves) a big party! Stories and remembrances can be left at www.dalyleachchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Bitter Root Humane Association.