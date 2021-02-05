Gloria Jean Young, 1950-2021

Gloria Jean Young – Walen, 70, passed away due to respiratory and heart failure, Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. She was born February 24, 1950 in Salinas, California to John Savage and Ethel Abbott.

Gloria was a kind and giving person always trying to help anyone in need. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family as much as she could. She loved to work in her garden, attend to her flowers, cooking, watching movies and collecting hot wheels.

Gloria is preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Juanita Myers, sister, Claudia Marie Jones, and Stepfather, Claude Jones.

She is survived by her husband, Mark D. Walen of Hamilton, MT, son, Corky Peter Young Jr. of El Dorado Hills, CA, daughter, Shawn Renee Ernoehazy of Roseville, CA, and her brothers, Bobby Jones of FL, and Billy Jones of CA. Grandchildren, Kenny, Brianna, Joseph, and stepchildren, Eric, Shawn, and Michelle.

A service will not be held. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com