Florence sweeps Arlee

The Florence Falcons cleaned up on Arlee on Friday in a double header. The boys defeated the Warriors, 87-56. The Lady Falcons defeated the Scarlets, 66-22 in the late game.

Florence only had a three point lead at the end of the first quarter but then the Falcons went to town and scored 28 in the second. Beau Neal had 25 points and JP Briney dropped in 23 more. Eli Pedersen was also in double figures with 16 points.

Florence improved to 5-1in conference play after losing to Loyola in a close game last week. The Falcons also defeated Powell County on Tuesday, 57-49. Neal had 19 points in that game and Eli Pedersen had 20.

Florence 87, Arlee 56

Arlee – Levi Fullerton 17; Trey Malatare 12; Micah Johnson 5; Hunter Brown 4; Jake Knoll 4; Ethan Fiddler 3; Kendall O’Neill 3; Jace Acea 3; Dallas Swab 3; Deon Haynes 2.

Florence-Carlton – Beau Neal 25; JP Briney 23; Eli Pedersen 16; Levi Posey 8; Cadence Waller 5; Blake Shoupe 4; Creagan Keller 2; Jace Pedersen 2; Ethan Abbott 2.

The Florence Lady Falcons topped Arlee, 66-22. The Lady Falcons came out strongly and never looked back. Three Lady Falcons scored in double figures. Kylie Kovatch had 14 points, Kolbi Wood added 11 and Elise Schneiter added 10.

Florence-Carlton 66, Arlee 22

Arlee – Lark Thomas 8; McKirah Fisher 3; Princess Bolen 3; Xaria Jacobson 2; Cheyenne Pablo 2; Halle Adams 2; Raven Parson 1; Titanya Lapahie 1.

Florence-Carlton – Kylie Kovatch 14; Kolbi Wood 11; Elise Schneiter 10; Kasidy Yeoman 9; Kelsen Zahn 8; Josie Lewis 7; Olivia Coulter 5; Trista Williams 4.

Florence will take on Anaconda and Eureka this week. The Eureka game is home for the boys on Saturday, and the Anaconda game is home for the girls on Thursday.

Boys Basketball Roundup

The Stevensville Yellowjackets took on the Dillon Beavers, the No. 1 team in the state on Thursday. Dillon controlled the tempo of the game from the tip off. The Beavs won, 74-31. Kellan Beller had 14 points to pace the ‘Jackets.

Dillon 74, Stevensville 31

Stevensville – Kellan Beller 14; Pier Rottini 7; Cole Olson 3; Gracen Trevino 3; Hunter Stewart 2; Hunter Gum 2.

Dillon – Jonathan Kirkley 13; Cole Truman 12; Connor Curnow 12; Callahan Hoffman 9; Jonny Reiser 7; Eli Nourse 6; Caden Hansen 3; Tyler Lagunas 3; Jace Fitzgerald 3; Daxon Graham 2; Max Davis 2; Kale Konen 2.

After losing to Butte Central in overtime last week, the Hamilton Broncs lost another close game in overtime this week. The Frenchtown Broncs took a 49-47 overtime win over the Hamilton Broncs. A slow third quarter didn’t help Hamilton although they rallied back to tie the game at 41 all at the end of regulation play. Eli Taylor had 13 points, Liam O’Connell finished with 12 and Tyler Burrows came in with 11 points for Hamilton.

Frenchtown 49, Hamilton 47 (OT)

Hamilton – Eli Taylor 13; Liam O’Connell 12; Tyler Burrows 11; Austin Drake 6; Jack Ellis 3; Colter Kirkland 2.

Frenchtown – Brandon FInley 20; Devin Shelton 10; Carson Shepard 8; Wyatt Hayes 7; Connor Michaud 2; Tel Arthur 1; Jeff Jacobs 1.

Corvallis downed Stevensville, 75-25, on Saturday in Stevensville. Strong play by the Blue Devils powered Corvallis to the win. Twelve players scored for Corvallis including Tanner Jessop who finished with 16 points. Stevensville was paced by Kellan Beller and Pier Rottini who each had seven points.

Corvallis 75, Stevensville 25

Corvallis – Tanner Jessop 16; Bryce Mayn 8; Mitchell Spinetta 8; Cole Trexler 8; Donovan Potter 8; David Broch 7; Aaron Powell 6; Chase Tucker 4; Luke Wolsky 3; Levi Weidkamp 3; Landen Conner 2; Jackson Jessop 2.

Stevensville – Kellan Beller 7; Pier Rottini 7; Gus Turner 5; Gracen Trevino 3; Hunter Gum 2; TJ Brown 1.

District 13 C leader, Valley Christian, bested Darby, 84-57. Darby couldn’t make up the 16 point deficit from the first quarter. Person Smith had 21 points for Darby. Cullen Duggan added 12 and Michael Hamblin finished with 11.

Valley Christian 84, Darby 57

Darby – Preston Smith 21; Cullen Duggan 12; Michael Hamblin 11; Hooper Reed 6; Will Martin 5; Brandon Leavens 2.

Valley Christian – Billy Boone 20; Riley Reimer 19; Eyan Becker 16; Brennan Cox 14; Asher Beaudin 8; Zach Streit 7.

Victor’s game against Drummond was postponed due to COVID restrictions in Drummond.

Girls Basketball Roundup

The Stevensville Lady Yellowjackets have had their troubles this year but with each game, they are making progress. They lost a close game to Dillon on Thursday. The Lady Yellowjackets fell behind in the final frame of the game and lost, 44-39. Maddie Sims had 11 points to lead the Lady ‘Jackets.

Dillon 44, Stevensville 39

Stevensville – Maddie Sims 11; Kelti Wandler 9; Maliyah LeCoure 6; Claire Hutchison 5; Shilo Lampi 4; Kennedy Praast 4.

On Saturday, Corvallis defeated Stevensville, 42-34. After a slow beginning by both teams, Corvallis surged ahead in the second quarter and took the lead and the win. Kennedy Praast had 14 points to lead Stevensville. No Corvallis stats were reported.

Corvallis 42, Stevensville 34

Stevensville – Kennedy Praast 14; Claire Hutchison 7; Alivia McCormick 5; Maddie Sims 3; Maliyah LeCoure 3; Shilo Lampi 3; Kelti Wandler 2; Tilli Danczyk 2.

Darby fell to Valley Christian in overtime at Darby on Saturday. The two teams combined for five points in the first quarter before Valley Christian took the lead. However the Lady Tigers roared back in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points, to tie the game at 44-all. Valley Christian went on to win, 51-46. Amber Anderson had 18 points for Darby and Petra Mustafa added 12.

Valley Christian 51, Darby 46 (OT)

Valley Christian – Taylor Vance 21; Maggie Harvey 14; Ashlyn Kelly 9; Lanessa Gedney 3; Lanaya Gedney 2; Trinity Henry 2.

Darby – Amber Anderson 18; Petra Mustafa 12; Kylie Schlapman 8; Sierra Reed 4; Makena Hawkinson 3; Sammy Shull 1.