Florence finding a way

The Lady Falcons of Florence took on District 6B conference leader Anaconda on Thursday. The team came out with a different look, playing much more patiently and determined to get the shot, and not just flinging the ball up for a shot according to coach Duane Zeiler.

“We just have to play within ourselves, take care of the basketball. That was our goal this week, to have under 20 turnovers and we ended up with 11. We worked hard this week just taking care of the ball and being patient on offense.”

After a close first quarter, the Lady Falcons pulled away to a nine point lead at the end of the half and then built upon that lead. Zeiler said that his team really doesn’t have a go-to shooter and so they need to be patient and let the shots open up. With ‘bigs’ Kylie Kovatch and Trista Williams in the middle, Florence is able to work the boards and grab a few rebounds. However, they do slow down the Lady Falcons’ man-to-man defense according to Zeiler. Kasidy Yeoman dropped in 18 points to lead all scorers in the 49-42 win. Kolbi Wood added 16.

Florence-Carlton 49, Anaconda 42

Anaconda – Mia Sullivan-Sanders 12; Makena Patrick 9; Alyssa Peterson 9; Kora Kelly 8; Megan Reich 4.

Florence – Kasidy Yeoman 18; Kolbi Wood 16; Josie Lewis 6; Kylie Kovatch 5; Kelsen Zahn 2; Trista Williams 2.

Florence traveled to Eureka on Saturday. Zeiler looked at this game as a chance to play on the court that will host divisional in March. “There are probably seven teams that can make it to state, we need every advantage we can get.”

Whether it was the long bus trip or just being out played, the Lady Falcons fell to Eureka, 53-33. Yeoman had 11 points and Kovatch added 10.

Eureka 53, Florence-Carlton 33

Florence – Kasidy Yeoman 11; Kylie Kovatch 10; Kolbi Wood 6; Josie Lewis 2; Elise Schneiter 2; Trista Williams 2.

Eureka – Kyla Bohne 12; Michael Shea 10; Jadyn Pluid 10; Katie Schmidt 7; Reena Truman 7; Rhianna Hawkins 6; Remmi Stanger 1.

Victor’s Lady Pirates picked up two wins over the weekend. After struggling for much of the season, they notched a 39-15 win over Lincoln on Friday. Bella Scichilone who scored nine points and Haylie Tolley who had eight points.

Then, on Saturday, in Darby, the Lady Pirates came out on fire. They doubled up the Lady Tigers in the first quarter and went on to win, 48-33. Sophomore Virginia Brown dropped in 28 points to pace the Lady Pirates.

Victor 48, Darby 33

Victor – Virginia Brown 28; Bella Scichilone 8; Abby Kay 2; Emma Day 2.

Darby – Keyia Goodwin 9; Makena Hawkinson 8; Amber Anderson 8; Sierra Reed 4; Kylie Schlapman 3.