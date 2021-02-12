Dorothy Caroline Kleeberger Simpson, 1937-2021

Stevensville – Dorothy Caroline Kleeberger Simpson was born at home on Aug. 28, 1937 in Northfield, Minnesota. She was born to Caroline Alma (Sandmann) and Levern Frances Kleeberger. She graduated from Northfield High School and holds a BA from the University of Montana in Missoula.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Robert & Donald and her sister Ruth Juan Crane, 3 nephews Jerry Kleeberger, John Crane, Richard Crane & niece Teresa Avery. Also, her husband Russell Simpson & their son Jerry Simpson.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Wortman, and her favorite son in law Richard Wortman, and her dear friend Gary Barker. She also leaves behind her cat Trouble. She looks forward to greeting the many pets waiting for her at the Rainbow Bridge! Also left to her regret are many nieces, nephew s, adopted kids, brothers and sisters.

Don’t send flowers now—–it’s too late. Please give them to your Mom, Dad (secret-men do like flowers), sister, brother, or anyone you love. And above all always say I love you! when you leave.

Those of you I loved I hope I remembered to tell you often enough so you know. If I didn’t, accept belated apologies.

I was a lover of good people, good music, good art (and some not so good), good conversation, good scotch, good rum, good gin, and all top shelf liquors. I include the U.S.M.C. in the REALLY good people, and of my friends (you know who you are and nobody else needs to).

Let me end this DRAMA with a favorite poem, and yes, I wrote my own obituary, so don’t yell at anyone else.

I hope we meet again on our next great adventure, so until then—-adios, chao,Ta Ta, Via Con Dios as

for me…l’m off to see the Wizard!

Dorothy has donated her body to WWAMI Medical Education Program, there are no services planned at this time. She did not wanted hoopla, she wanted to get on to her next adventure.

Special thanks to Hospice of Missoula, and to Christa Wortman for their exceptional love and care at the end of her life.