Darby tops Victor

The Darby Tigers topped Victor, 39-27, in 13C action on Saturday. After a quick start, the Pirates slowed down and Darby took advantage of the situation.

“We knew it would probably be a tough game, especially after coming off a tough game at Drummond,” said Darby coach Crystal Smith. “You never know what you’re going to get or who’s going to show up on our side.”

She went on to say she was pleased with her team’s play. “This is the team we started out with, we haven’t seen this team in five games or so.”

While Victor was shadowing Preston Smith with different players, Darby’s Cullen Duggan and Will Martin came through with 12 and 13 points respectively. Coach Smith credited Jackson Hundley with great defense.

Victor was coming off two tough games, one against Seeley-Swan and then a road trip to Lincoln. It was their third game in three nights and fourth game of the week.

First year coach Andrew Elliott was pleased with his team’s overall play. He said they have been working on getting into ‘fighting’ mode early and felt the game against Darby was one of their best efforts. “You’ve got to fight from the start and it’s not anybody but the guys in the locker room. A lot of times it’s a good 16 minutes of getting our butts kicked but tonight it only took two or three minutes.”

Darby 39, Victor 27

Darby – Cullen Duggan 12, Brandan Leavens 2, Preston Smith 7, Jackson Hundley 5, Will Martin 13

Victor – Carson Varner 6, Canyon Parkes 11, Caleb Rosen 1, Brandon Bowen 4, Jordan McLane 5.

Drummond defeated Darby, 41-33. Preston Smith led the Tigers with 13 points and Duggan added six.

Darby played Seeley-Swan in the first round of the single elimination playoffs for District 13C on Tuesday night. Those results were not available at press time.

Victor trounced Lincoln, 65-29. Carson Varner had 23 points to pace the Pirates. Canyon Parks, Caleb Rosen, and Jordan McLane added 10 points each.

Victor 65, Lincoln 29

Victor – Carson Varner 23; Canyon Parks 10; Caleb Rosen 10; Jordan McLane 10; Brandon Bowen 8; Cale Alber 2; Roan Jackson 2.

Victor traveled to Drummond for their first round playoff game. Results were not available at press time.

Undefeated Dillon edged Hamilton, 43-41, in a battle of the toughs of the Southwest A on Saturday. Hamilton came out strongly but couldn’t stop the Beavers. Hamilton was coming back but ran out of time in the game. Austin Drake had 15 points for Hamilton.

Dillon 43, Hamilton 41

Dillon – Jace Fitzgerald 13; Cole Truman 12; Jonathan Kirkley 8; Daxon Graham 4; Connor Curnow 3.

Hamilton – Austin Drake 15; Tyler Burrows 10; Eli Taylor 5; Jack Ellis 4; Colter Kirkland 2; Liam O’Connell 2.

Corvallis handed the Frenchtown Broncs a defeat on their own floor on Friday. The Blue Devils led throughout the game and took the 61-48 win. Tanner Jessop had 15 points.

Corvallis 61, Frenchtown 48

Corvallis – Tanner Jessop 15; Cole Trexler 12; Mitchell Spinetta 12; Luke Wolsky 11; Donovan Potter 8; Bryce Mayn 3.

Frenchtown – Carson Shepard 14; Devin Shelton 12; Brandon FInley 7; Wyatt Hayes 6; Jeff Jacobs 6; Connor Michaud 3.

The Blue Devils lost to Butte Central, 61-48 in a mirror of Friday night’s score. Jessop had 14 points for Corvallis while Cole Trexler added nine.

Butte Central 61, Corvallis 48

Corvallis – Tanner Jessop 14; Cole Trexler 9; Luke Wolsky 6; Donovan Potter 6; Levi Weidkamp 5; Mitchell Spinetta 5; Bryce Mayn 4.

Butte Central – Bryson Sestrich 23; Dougie Peoples 13; Kyle Holter 9; Bryan Holland 7; Egan Lester 5; Konnor Pochervina 4.