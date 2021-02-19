Corvallis girls hitting stride

The Corvallis girls are coming into their own just in time for the post season play. The team played two tough teams this last weekend and ended up winning one, and losing one.

Friday night, the Frenchtown Lady Broncs came to Corvallis. The two teams had played on January 28, and Corvallis eked out a two-point overtime win. This game was going to be just as tough.

Corvallis coach Andy Knapp said he always expects a tough game when Frenchtown is on the court. This game lived up to his expectations.

Frenchtown, behind the play of Demi and Sadie Smith and Lauren Demmons pulled out to an early lead. In the mean time, Brooke Powell and Jenna Jordan got into early foul trouble. The two teams were pretty evenly matched according to Knapp. Corvallis’ Haley Lords and Frenchtown’s Cassidy Bagnell were tough at the point, and Madeline Gilder and Jenna Jordan matched up

well against Demi and Sadie Smith.

“Those Smith girls are excellent, I’ve got to complement the whole team. Lauren Demmons, type of player that we always have to worry about,” he concluded.

Corvallis pulled back into the game and were only down four points at the half in the low scoring game. A couple of baskets by Gilder early in the third quarter pulled the Blue Devils to within two points but then a couple of fouls by Corvallis turned the momentum back to Frenchtown.

Corvallis was down by six at the end of three quarters but they were not giving up. Lords hit a long trey to half the gap. Persistence by the Blue Devils resulted in a basket after two offensive rebounds and then Gilder hit another to swing the momentum back to Corvallis. Corvallis’ pressure defense held and two points by Keanna Chavez put Corvallis up by one point. However Gilder picked up another foul and sent Demmons to the foul line where she sank one of two to tie the game. Corvallis missed several chances to take the lead but then, so did Frenchtown. Corvallis tied the game at 35 all when Katelyn Weidow hit a bucket with just a few seconds remaining.

In overtime, Powell picked up her fifth foul and joined Gilder on the bench. With the two offensive powerhouses on the bench, the Blue Devils struggled to make points. Frenchtown won, 44-37.

Frenchtown 44, 37 OT

Corvallis – Savannah Jessop 2, Jenna Jordan 3, Haley Lords 3, Madeline Gilder 21,Brooke Powell 3, Kaitlyn Weidow 3, Keanna Chavez 2.

On Saturday, Corvallis was host to the Southwest A leading Butte Central Maroons. Knapp said that the conference is wide open and that his girls are up to the fight to improve their standings. Even after the weekend’s games, Knapp was having a tough time figuring out where his team was in the standings.

“It’s a tough conference. The top two are automatically in but which two, we won’t know for a bit.”

Corvallis came out on fire and never looked back in the 50-43 win over the Maroons. The Blue Devils took a 10 point lead into the half and continued to keep the Maroons flustered. Gilder led all scorers with 15 points.

Corvallis 50, Butte Central 43

Butte Central – Maddie Kump 11; Taylor Harrington 10; Brooke Badovinac 10; Amira Bolton 4; Avery Kelly 4; Delaney Hasquet 2; Sofee Thatcher 2.

Corvallis – Madeline Gilder 15; Jenna Jordan 13; Savannah Jessop 9; Kaitlyn Weidow 6; Haley Lords 4; Brooke Powell 3.

Dillon bested Hamilton, 39-29, on Saturday. After a close first half, the Beavs went to town to take the win. Hamilton was paced by Layne Kearns who finished with 14 points.

Dillon 39, Hamilton 29

Hamilton – Layne Kearns 14; Maggie Ringer 4; Katelyn Dickemore 4; Rylee Brackman 3; Morgan Brenneman 2; Maddie DeVall 2.

Dillon – Ainsley Shipman 12; Madalen Shipman 6; Lauryn Petersen 6; Bri Williams 5; Evey Hansen 4; Jordyn Walker 4; Sydney Petersen 2.

Ronan defeated Stevensville in Class A action, 52-43. Claire Hutchison had 15 points for the Lady ‘Jackets and Maliyah LeCoure added 11 more.