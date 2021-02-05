Anna Marie Storkson, 1969-2021

Victor – Anna Marie Storkson was born into her adventure in this world October 20th, 1969 while her family lived in Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin. Her adventure ended January 17th, 2021. Raised by her parents, the late Dale Storkson and the late JoAnn Marie (Woods) Storkson, she was the little sister of Scott and Sara. Most of her childhood was spent in the Mt. Horeb area where she graduated from Mt. Horeb High School in 1988. The next year, she celebrated the day her best friend Michele Kellesvig became her sister-in-law through her marriage to Scott. It was during these years that her journey as a loving, dedicated friend, a lover of all things family, and a beautiful musician painted her beautiful image. Her love of her Norwegian heritage, her desire to learn, and her genuine concern for everyone around her helped form a young woman revered by those from her community and family.

Driven by incredible intelligence, Anna attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Madison with studies in International Relations and French Area Studies. Those years took Anna on incredible adventures and sent her to so many amazing places in the world. She got to visit Paris, a dream of hers. A sojourn into cartography sent her to the jungles and shores of Mozambique, off the coast of Africa.

Anna swelled with pride and love during these times as she celebrated the births of her special nieces, Danielle, Morgan, and Cora. Singing their praises and showering them with adoration became her new song. Oh how she loved them so. She was never at a loss to talk to anyone about the amazing people she was so proud of. As hard as it was for her to be away from them, Anna’s adventures would lead her elsewhere.

Anna made a move that would change the shape of her future and lead her to the place she would come to call her new home. A place she would come to love for the rest of her life. Anna packed her belongings and accepted an invitation to study State and Federal Constitutional Law at Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana. She graduated, passed the Bar in Montana, and continued her adventure in law with her own law office and consulting firm.

Anna’s journey continued to take her through other jobs, and those challenges and adventures would land her in Stevensville, Montana and her beloved Bitterroot Valley. After all she had tried, after all she had ventured, gained, and lost, it was here that the music that made Anna who she was came back to her. She had found the place that would be her home until her passing. She had found the place that would bring the light to her eyes, the smile to her face, the song to her heart, and the lift to her spirit. She could be in no better place until God called her home to sing for Him.

Anna was preceded in death by her mother, JoAnn Marie Woods, her father, Dale Storkson, and her grandparents. She is survived by her sister, Sara Storkson, her brother, Scott Storkson, her sister-in-law, Michele Storkson, her nieces, Danielle, Morgan, and Cora Storkson, aunts, uncles, cousins, and an ever-growing circle of friends so important to her she could call them nothing less than family.

Faced with trying times in the world, the family will celebrate Anna privately for now. Celebration of Anna’s life was held on Saturday, January 30 at 1:00 P.M. at the High Country Club. Whitesitt Funeral Home and a host of friends are graciously and kindly supporting the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.