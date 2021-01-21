New coach for Yellowjacket wrestlers

The coaching staff for the Stevensville wrestling team has a bit of a Corvallis feel to it when you first look at them. Russ Hendrickson is the head coach for the ‘Jackets. He was an assistant at Corvallis before leaving for another job in Missoula. Joining him on the sidelines is Tylor Olson, a Corvallis grad who had great success for the Blue Devils while wrestling. Hendrickson said this was a one year commitment and that he hoped that next year, Olson would become the head coach.

The Yellowjackets began this year’s wrestling season with only five wrestlers but in the last week, they have had five more come on board. They are a young team but Hendrickson said he thinks they will have some success as the season progresses.

On Saturday, Stevensville was host to Ronan, Columbia Falls, and Butte Central who took part in duals. Columbia Falls has a full team and easily handled the rest of the field. Stevensville had a couple of wins. At 145, Dylan Janes pinned Columbia Falls’ Ty Allen. Aaron Springer also picked up a win for Stevensville at 160 pounds.