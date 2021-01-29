More than a mini insurrection

For most of December 2019, President Trump was implementing two important plans.

Plan #1: Wrongfully obtain Georgia’s16 Electoral college votes. Plan operatives responded affirmatively not negatively to hate media driven Georgia narrative about election fraud against President Trump. Gordon Sperling, Georgia Election Implementor, strongly urged the President, to tell the acknowledged truth, that there was no 2020 Georgia Election fraud. On January 2, President Trump called the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. Trump violated Election Law when he roundly asked, even threatened, the GA SOS to commit election fraud by coming up with enough fake votes so Trump would win Georgia’s 16 Electors. On January 3, Sperling point by point refuted Trump’s allegations of Georgia Election fraud.

Plan #2 was more simple to implement. Plan for a national rally, near the Capitol, for when Congress would be voting to Certify, the winner of the Electoral College vote for President.

Plan #2 grew and grew. The rally site was decided, a group obtained the rally permit. Wealthy donors got things in motion. Then Republican Attorney’s General contributed money to the rally South of the Ellipse. Reportedly, the Trump Campaign contributed 2.7 million dollars to the organizers of the rally, of tens of thousands of people, from far and wide, booking lodging and looking at free bus rides to the rally site.

On rally schedule Rudy Giuliani, Ivanka, and Don Jr. would warm up an assembly of reportedly five to eight thousand people, listening in on a really good sound system.

During January 3 to 5, President Trump could have decided to tell the true story. How he battled on and on, to by crook or by hook, to get Georgia’s Electors. But did not get them. President Trump could have said Georgia had two recounts, and did not find election fraud. Georgia has 16 Elector votes. End of chapter.

January third to the fifth, Trump may have looked back at how he like a criminal, he conspired with DOJ Jeffrey Clark as to how to purge Georgia DA Jeffrey Rosen, and with the DOJ present, a plan to establish new procedure determining for Georgia 2020 Electors. And remembered that top DOJ officials said they would all quit rather than approve that plan of Trump to conspire to violate Georgia Election Law. Trump did not want to get exposed to charges he violated Election law, while accusing others of violating Election law.

January three to the morning of January 6, President Trump heard intelligence reports of expected rally size, and constituent groups. The night before the rally, Trump said ten thousand police would be needed to deal with the assembled thousands.

Then the rally began. President Trump watched the rally respond to Rudy Giuliani shout that the election was full of fraud, so it was time to urge the assembled to “trial by combat”. Trump sized up the crowd and noticed apparel and uniforms.

Trump came out swinging. Urging the assembly to take back the government.

President Trump chose to speak to the January 6 rally in coded phrases not linked by syntax, and basically encouraged the thousands to do what they wanted to do.

That was cowardly. Showing deference to the assembled thousands, and no loyalty to Constitutional Government. Like a coward he said he would go with the thousands to the Capitol building.

What did he do?

We know he went to special area where were political friends and family. And he stood and closely watched some live video of the several hours long siege of the Capitol building.

Was he concerned about Pence? McConnell? The gang of eight? The Freedom Caucus? Calling in the National Guard?

Reportedly he was “pleased”, “a little bit happy”, “delighted”, also, “borderline enthusiastic”.

Why so? One answer might be that there’s quite a delight in watching a plan come together, on the televised national stage.

A more realistic answer might involve his being delighted that the assembled thousands would be his loyal base in the year ahead. He was pleased he had used his Authority to add to, and assemble his base of activists that would remain loyal to him.

The interruption of Congress, and the short siege of the Capitol were just means to the greater purpose of commanding his base.

Bob Williams

Stevensville