, 38 of Victor, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at her home.

Mindy Nicole was born March 28, 1982 in Ogden, Utah to Bret Allen and Cristi Buker Lamb. Mindy graduated from Victor High School in the class of 2001. She was the 2nd LT at the Victor Merc. She enjoyed road trips, camping, mud bogging and her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her grandpas Jerry Allen, Jack Buker, and Alex Joseph; and her grandmother, Shirley Buker.

She is survived by her daughters, Chloe and Elizabeth; parents, Bret and Sue Allen and Cristi and Shaun Lamb; siblings, Tabbatha Lamb, Mindi (Glen) Hogan, Katie Kimp, Gatlin (Alex) Lamb, Taylor (Angie) Allen, Erika (Colton) Allen and Gage Lamb; her significant other, Wesley Wilson and his son Bob; special nephew and niece, Anthony, Caydence and other loved nephews and nieces.; grandmas Wilma Allen and Karma Lamb; numerous loved aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Special thanks to Ray at Victor Merc for his support and generosity and to Frontier Hospice for their care.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Buker Ranch, 336 Curlew Orchard Rd., Victor. Private family urn placement will take place at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gatlin Lamb, with memo “for daughters of Mindy Nicole Slawson”, c/o 1278 Willow Creek, Corvallis, MT 59828.