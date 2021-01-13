Livestock owners must report by March 1

The Montana Department of Revenue is reminding all livestock owners that they need to report their livestock to the department by March 1, 2021.

The numbers of livestock owned as of February 1 can be reported online at ReportYourLivestock.mt.gov.

About 16,000 livestock owners who reported last year have already received notification to report.

Livestock per capita fees, set by the Montana Department of Livestock, are due May 31, 2021. All livestock owners may pay these when they report. Otherwise, they will receive their bill in early May.

For more information, visit http://MTRevenue.gov or contact us at (406) 444-6900 or [email protected]