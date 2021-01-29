Lady ‘Jackets notch big win

The Lady Yellowjackets of Stevensville picked up a big non conference win over Polson, 63-32. Stevensville cam out and poured in 21 points in the first quarter and 13 in the second while holding the Lady Pirates to only 12 points in the half. They kept up the offensive pressure and took the win.

Stevensville 63, Polson 32

Stevensville – Maliyah LeCoure 15, Kennedy Praast13, Shilo Lampi 12; Kelti Wandler 11; Claire Hutchison 10; Victoria Uskoski 2.

Polson – Megan Rost 9; Jaivin Bad Bear 7; Grace Hobbs 4; Jazlyn Dalbey 3; Julia Barnard 3; Ali Hupka 3; Turquoise Pierre 2; Mossy Kauley 1.

Stevensville fell to Butte Central, 56-30. LeCoure had 14 points to pace the Lady ‘Jackets.

Darby’s Lady Tigers fell to Drummond, 61-27, on Friday. Although the Darby team had a strong first quarter, they could not contain Drummond’s Sydney Phillips. Makenna Hawkinson had 11 points to pace Darby.

Drummond 61, Darby 27

Drummond Sydney Phillips 21; Elizabeth Perry 8; Deana Parke 8; Hannah Bradshaw 7; Jessie Struna 7.

Darby – Makena Hawkinson 11; Amber Anderson 7; America Baugus 5; Kimmie Berry 4.

Florence tripped up Deer Lodge, 65-32, in 6B action. Kylie Kovatch had 18 points to lead the Lady Falcons. Trista Williams finished with 8, Kelsen Zahn with 6, Olivia Coulter 5, Kasidy Yeoman 3, Elise Schneiter 3, Kolbi Wood 2, and Carina McCollum with 2.

Hamilton topped the Lady Blue Devils of Corvallis, 38-27. They fell to Columbia Falls, 48-37. Maggie Ringer had 15 points for the Lady Broncs.