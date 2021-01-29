Dustin M. Chouinard
MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.
601 S. First Street
P.O. Box 515 PAIGE TRAUTWEINT, CLERK Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 363-1110
DustinCmcpcattorneys.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative DEPUTY
Filed w/ Paige Trautwein. – Jan 15, 2021
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of
ROBERT DALE BEELER A/K/A
ROBERT D. BEELER
Deceased.
Cause No. DP 20-141
Dept. No. 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as
Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims
against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the
date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to RICHARD LEE BEELER, the Personal
Representative, in care of MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street, P.O.
Box 515, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the
foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this 15th day of January, 2021
RICHARD LEE BEELER
Markette & Chouinard, PC
Dustin M. Chouinard
Attorney for Personal Representative
BS 1/27/21, 2/3, 2/10
