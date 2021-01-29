Daniel Browder, Esq.

Browder Law, PLLC

217 N. 3rd St. Suite J

Hamilton MT 59840

Telephone: 406-361-3677

Email: [email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA H. BEARD, deceased.

Cause No. DP-21-10

Dept. No. 1, Hon. Howard F. Recht

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the dependent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representativge, George Rodney Turner, return receipt requested, c/o Browder Law PLLC, 217 N. Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

Dated this 22nd day of January, 2021

Daniel Browder Attorney for P.R. 217 N. 3rd St., Ste J Hamilton MT 59840

George Rodney Turner, Personal Representative

