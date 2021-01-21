Harold Lloyd Graham

Harold Lloyd (Hal) Graham passed away peacefully from natural causes at his home in Florence, Montana on January 11, 2021. He was surrounded by his children and close family.

Harold Lloyd was born on November 11, 1934 to Thomas and Mabel Graham in Lowell, Arkansas on the family homestead known as Hickory Creek. His birthday was 16 years to the day from the end of WWI. For all of Hal’s life, his birthday coincided with Veterans’ Day. For all the years he worked for PG&E, he got his birthday off as a Federal Holiday.

Born during the heart of the Depression, the family moved to Southern California to live with relatives and to work in the citrus farms. It was there that Harold started school. Just after the start of WWII the family moved back to Hickory Creek. Harold lived on the rustic 28 acre farm until he graduated from Springdale High School in 1952. Harold joined the Navy at 17, just after graduation. He served for 3 years on the Aircraft Carrier, USS Boxer, in the Pacific Theater during the Korean Conflict. His service in the Navy and being a Veteran was very important to Hal throughout his life.. As he and his brother served in the Navy, his family moved back to California, this time settling in the San Jose area. Harold met his future wife through one of his cousins while home on leave. After his honorable discharge, Harold joined his family in San Jose and went to work for Pacific Gas and Electric Company. He married Anita Andrews in January 1956, they raised four children and enjoyed 51 years together.

Harold accepted a transfer with PG&E in 1973 and moved the family to a six acre walnut orchard in Yuba City, CA. Hal loved being a part-time farmer. As his children grew up and left for college and the military, he removed most of the walnut trees and started raising cattle. He leased additional pasture and at his peak managed a herd of fifty-ish cows and heifers. In 1989 Harold and Anita left the Little House in the Walnut Orchard and moved to a nearby subdivision where they had a newly-built house with lots of room for all the children and grandchildren. Harold retired from PG&E in 1996 after 32 years with the company.

Always the outdoorsman, Harold shared his love of firearms, hunting, fishing and camping with his family. A lifelong firearms enthusiast and member of the National Rifle Association, Hal was passionate about the 2nd Amendment. In the 1980’s Harold found a passion for motorcycle riding, Harley Davidsons in particular. He twice attended the national rally in Sturgis, SD. He passed his knowledge, skill and passion for these things to his children and grandchildren.

When Anita fell ill with Parkinson’s Disease in the early 2000’s, the couple moved to Florence, MT to be near their son Colton and his family. In 2006, Jennifer Blachura and her family moved to the area to support Anita’s increasing care. Anita passed on July 7th 2007.

After Anita’s passing, Harold’s family came together to ensure that he could live independently. Daughter Karen moved to the area in 2018. Once Harold’s independence was no longer possible, Jennifer cared for him in her home until her own health declined. At that time Harold moved into a family care home operated by close friends from his church. After a brief illness and stay in the hospital, Harold returned to his own home in December 2020, with all four of his children caring for him until his passing.

Harold was a member of Galilee Baptist Church in Stevensville, MT. He found fellowship and made many friends through his church. He was especially fond of attending the Men’s Prayer Breakfast.

Harold loved his family dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mabel, and his wife, Anita. He is survived by his four children: Mark Graham and wife Nancy of Folsom, Ca.; Karen Graham of Stevensville; Jennifer Blachura of Stevensville; Colton Graham and wife Deborah of Florence; Grandchildren Matthew Graham, Justin Bankie, Amber Graham, Kenneth Allison, Andrew Allison, Michael Blachura, Thomas Blachura, Riley Jean Graham, Aidan Graham, and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Robert Graham, sister Janis D’Amico, Sister-in-Law Mary Amstutz, Brother-in-Law Charles Andrews and their families.

A memorial service will be held at Galilee Baptist Church in Stevensville on Saturday, January 23rd at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at the church.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.