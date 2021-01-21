Girls basketball roundup

The Lady Pirates of Victor are a young team with no seniors on the team. Although not very tall, they are quite speedy and can cause some issues for the other team. They picked up their first win of winter with a 40-15 win over Lincoln. Nola Smorowski led the Lady Pirates with 12 points. Bella Scichilone added seven.

Victor 40, Lincoln 15

Victor – Nola Smorowski 12; Bella Scichilone 7; Tia Allred 6; Virginia Brown 4; Hailey Tolley 4; Cassidy Alber 3; Emma Day 2; Abby Kay 2.

Lincoln – Jaylin Lewenight 7; Jenna Templeton 4; Jessica Zarske 2; Lindsey Weisner 1; Kylee Copenhaver 1.

The Lady Pirates could not get a stop on Drummond’s Sydney Phillips on Saturday afternoon. Philips powered the way for a Lady Trojan’s with 22 points in the 60-22 victory.

Drummond 60, Victor 22

Drummond – Sydney Phillips 22, Deana Parke 11, Gracie Weaver 4, Jessie Struna 9, Hannah Bradshaw 10, Lizzy Perry 2, Lexi Nelson 2.

Victor – Cassidy Alber 2, Nola Smorowski 2, Kyla Tacker 2, Bella Scichilone 8, Emily Snow 1, Emma Day 2, Virginia Brown 5.

The Lady Broncs defeated Stevensville, 54-31 in conference play. Kennedy Praast finished with 12 points for Stevensville. No information was available from Hamilton.

Florence fell to the Vals of Bigfork on Saturday, 56-48. After leading throughout the first half, the Lady Falcons fell behind in the third quarter and couldn’t get back into the game. Kelsen Zahn had 10 points to lead Florence.

Bigfork 56, Florence-Carlton 48

Florence – Kelsen Zahn 10; Trista Williams 9; Klaire Kovatch 9; Kasidy Yeoman 7; Olivia Coulter 5; Josie Lewis 3.

Bigfork – Emma Berreth 26; Scout Nadeau 14; Madison Chappius 9; Alexis Saari 3; Audrey Buenz 2; Callie Martinez 2.

Darby fell to a strong Seeley-Swan team, 79-27, in 13C action. Amber Anderson had 10 points to pace the Lady Tigers.

Seeley-Swan 79, Darby 27

Seeley-Swan – Emily Maughan 19; Klaire Kovatch 18; Sariah Maughan 8; Bethany Hoag 7; Aspen Conley 6; Danielle Sexton 6.

Darby – Amber Anderson 10; Kimmie Berry 7; Makena Hawkinson 3; America Baugus 3; Keyia Goodwin 2; Petra Mustafa 2.