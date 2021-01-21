Florence upends Corvallis

The Florence Falcons entered the non conference game against Corvallis on a three game winning streak on Thursday. The Falcons had topped Loyola, Arlee and Anaconda; all are 6B opponents. But emotions are always high when playing another Bitterroot Valley team, even though they are not in the same conference.

The Blue Devils and the Falcons match up pretty well physical and both like to run the ball when they can. This was evident in the first quarter when the two teams played neck and neck and were tied when the first buzzer sounded. Then both teams went on a scoring run in the first two minutes of the second quarter but Florence was able to put the skids on Corvallis and pulled ahead.

“They’re an A school and they have a few more kids to draw from but we matched up. We talked about it in the locker room before the game,” said Florence coach Jordan Wittmier.

“They’re physical, we’re going to have to match that to compete all night long.”

The Falcons pulled ahead in the second quarter while holding the Blue Devils to only one more point after their scoring run in the first half. Florence went on to win, 76-67.

Florence’s Beau Neal popped in 22 points in the win. Wittmier said Neal has really stepped up his leadership on the team. “He’s shooting, he’s crafty. We have to do that on the defensive end but he’s continuing to work and get better at it.”

Corvallis was led by Cole Trexler who had 20 points and numerous rebounds.Tanner Jessop added 16.

Whittmier said his team is continuing to build and working together. Just like any family, there are times when the boys have troubles. “But we all have lapses. As long as we keep learning from it and going forward, it will be good.”

Florence 76, Corvallis 67

Corvallis – Cole Trexler 20; Tanner Jessop 16; Luke Wolsky 13; Bryce Mayn 5; Donovan Potter 4; Jacob Loran 2; Aaron Powell 2; Mitchell Spinetta 1.

Florence – Beau Neal 22; JP Briney 19; Eli Pedersen 16; Caden Zaluski 6; Levi Posey 6; Creagan Keller 3; Blake Shoupe 2; Ethan Abbott 2.

Florence’s game against Bigfork was cancelled due to COVID.

Corvallis turned around on Saturday and topped Butte Central, 60-58. Butte Central was named last year’s co-champion with Hardin in Class A after the state tournament was suspended due to COVID. The Blue Devils quickly built a lead in the first quarter and then held off the Maroons for the 60-58 Southwest A conference win. Tanner Jessop led the Blue Devils with 27 points.

Corvallis 60, Butte Central 58

Butte Central – Dougie Peoples 31; Kyle Holter 10; Bryan Holland 8; Dylan Sestrich 6; Joseph Sehulster 3.

Corvallis – Tanner Jessop 27; Cole Trexler 12; Luke Wolsky 9; Bryce Mayn 7; Jacob Loran 2; Mitchell Spinetta 2; Donovan Potter 1.

The Darby Tigers defeated Seeley-Swan in District 13C action. The Tigers came out strongly and never looked back in the 59-38 conference win. Preston Smith had 19 points for Darby.

Darby 59, Seeley-Swan 38

Darby – Preston Smith 19; Will Martin 10; Hooper Reed 8; Cullen Duggan 8; Jackson Hirdley 7; Sawyer Townsend 3; Brandon Leavens 2; Michael Hamblin 2.