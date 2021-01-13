Florence grapplers look tough

In the age of COVID, wrestling has taken on a different look. Gone are the big tournaments with multiple schools participating. In their place are dual matches with at most, three or four teams competing.

On Friday, Florence was host to Broadwater County (Townsend), and Bigfork.

Florence and Townsend were the first dual. They were followed by Townsend and Bigfork, and then Bigfork and Florence battled. Florence defeated Townsend, 54-18. Bigfork trounced Townsend, 72-6, and the Florence lost a tie breaker to Bigfork, 36-37.

Florence coach Bryan Volkman is very happy with his team this year. They are only missing one weight class, 132. Seniors Jonny Chamberlin and Oliver Post are both having a great season with Post being undefeated at this point of the season.

“The whole team looks pretty sharp. Our young guys are performing well,” he said.

A final decision on what the end of the season has not been finalized yet said Volkman. He said that MHSA was looking at two super divisions in the state but now are looking at going back to four divisions.

Florence 54, Townsend 18

113 – Jacob Prescott (Flo), won by forfeit, 120 – Seth Wilson (Flo), pinned Thomas Buresh, 0:40, 126 – Oliver Post (Flo), pinned Trusten Payne, 1:32, 132 – Josh Spritzer (TD), won by forfeit, 138 – Adyn Meinzen (Flo), pinned Ace Edgerton, 0:49, 145 – Conner Lamb (TD), won by forfeit,152 – Jonny Chamberlin (Flo), pinned Cael O’Dell, 0:41, 160 – Sam Lane (TD), pinned Sean Larson, 3:26 , 170 – Aidan Tollefson (Flo), won by forfeit, 182 – Dallas Blair (Flo), pinned Colt Burns, 3:07, 205 – Luke Maki (Flo), pinned Levi Mowery, 0:58, HWT – Jared Pallo (Flo), pinned Caleb Toole, 0:34

Florence 36, Bigfork 37 (tie breaker)

113 – Jacob Prescott (Flo), pinned Jason Merringer, 0:26, 120 – Angus Anderson (BF), pinned Seth Wilson, 1:26, 126 – Oliver Post (Flo), won by forfeit, 132 – Ryder Nollan (BF), won by forfeit, 138 – Adyn Meinzen (Flo), pinned Eli Tidwell, 0:22, 145 – Sheldon Woll (BF), won by forfeit, 152 – Jonny Chamberlin (Flo), pinned Vaughn Pendlay, 3:59, 160 – Archie Brevik (BF), pinned Sean Larson, 1:4, 170 – Aidan Tollefson (Flo), pinned Joseph Farrier, 3:26,182 – Dale Relyer (BF), def Dallas Blair, 11-8, 205 – Luke Maki (Flo), pinned Evan Tidwell, 0:47, HWT – Fletcher Postelwait (BF), def Jared Pallo, 9-4