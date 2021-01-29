Legal Notice

Ambrose Estates Major Subdivision. The proposal is a 26-lot major subdivision on 32.17 acres. The subdivision is located at the northeast corner of Ambrose Creek and Sunnyside Cemetery Road, Stevensville, MT. The subject property is located in Section 4, Township 9North, Range19West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana. The applicant is Lance Nelsen of Steinhatchee, Inc. and the consultant is Paul Jessop of Base Line Surveying. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below meeting, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The Ravalli County Planning Board conducted a Public Meeting to review the proposal on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The BCC will conduct a Public Hearing to review the proposal on Thursday, February 11th, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the Administrative Center. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the public hearing.

BS 1/27/21, 2/3