‘Wonderful’ night in Stevensville

Valley residents were treated to an auto parade last Friday in downtown Stevensville to kick off the holidays.

“I hope that you all were able to see what happened in Stevensville,” Civic Club treasurer Victoria Howell said.

“It was truly a wonderful sight to behold.”

The automobile Parade of Lights, which culminates with the lighting of Stevenville’s downtown lights was followed by the launch of the Civic Club’s Parade of Trees online auction, which continues through next weekend.

Online bidding is available at http://charityauction.bid/paradeoftrees. All money raised through the auction goes to the Civic Club to help create and lead community events such as the Creamery Picnic, 4th of July Picnic, and soon, a splash deck at Lewis and Clark Park.

The club made a donation of $1,500 to ABCHorseplay.

The Rapp Family Foundation made a $6,000 end-of-year gift to the club, most of those funds are allocated to the splash deck.