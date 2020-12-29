The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Southwest Land Office Hamilton Unit is in the preliminary process of developing a timber sale southeast of Darby near Hart Creek. The proposed timber sale would harvest approximately 700,000 board feet from approximately 250 acres using ground skidding. The legal description is: T2N, R19W, Sec. 3. This land is School Trust land, and the harvest will provide revenue to the Common School Trust Fund. The department is seeking coments forminterested parties. Please direct written comments to:

Thayer Jacques

Hamilton Unit

P.O. Box 713

Hamilton, MT 59840

Or: [email protected]

12/23, 12/30/20, 1/6/21, 1/13/21