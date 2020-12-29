Dear Editor:

Even if President Trump’s allegations of voter fraud are not proven in court, his loss is the result of a stolen election. Apart from the too-many-to-list voting irregularities in key states, the election was stolen for two reasons.

First, the mainstream media and Big Tech (Twitter, Facebook, and Google) censored the flow of information and opinions because they are open partisans of the Democratic Party. This is election meddling. Democracy is obviously compromised when people can’t make informed decisions.

Virtually the entire media was not only against Trump, but made it their personal mission to take him down by any means necessary. No lie, no distortion was too ridiculous or too scurrilous. Leftists in government, journalism, academia, and the entertainment industry openly declared that anything and everything was permissible in order to take down the “existential threat” posed by Trump. The Russia Hoax and impeachment are the two obvious examples.

In 2020, the media and Democratic politicians placed sole responsibility on Trump for COVID’s devastation and the economic downturn. In addition to blaming Trump for the summer riots, they blamed the riots on fantasy “white supremacists” and spread a ridiculous study that showed over 90 percent of the demonstrations were “peaceful.”

Despite having nearly 89 million followers on Twitter, Trump was censored nearly 200 times and his campaign faced account locks, censored ads, deleted tweets, and obvious reach suppression.

The most egregious case of censorship – that we know of – was the blocking of the New York Post’s stories about the Hunter Biden scandal by Twitter and Facebook. A post-election poll showed more than a third of Biden voters were unaware of allegations that Joe Biden and his son had financial ties to communist China.

Second, the election was stolen because of the massive demographic changes in the country since the 1965 change in immigration law, which only passed because its supporters promised it would not radically transform the country’s ethnic character. It was the greatest bait-and-switch in history. Over 65 million legal immigrants – 84 percent from Latin America, Asia, and Africa – have arrived in the United States since 1965 causing the proportion of non-Hispanic whites in the US population to decline from 84 percent in 1965 to 62 percent in 2015. Without any post-1965 immigration, in contrast, the country in 2015 would have been 75 percent white.

The foreign born and their children vote overwhelmingly for the Democratic Party – the party of Big Government. Democrats know this. That’s why their open strategy for creating a one-party state is to provide a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens already here and to bring in millions more.

Immigration is the reason that California – once a red state – is now a dark blue state. Other big states like Texas and Florida are getting bluer each election. Georgia was won this year by a Democrat for the first time since 1992. If the two US Senate seats in Georgia are won by Democrats next month, the credit will go to the immigrant voter. If that happens, Trump will be the country’s last Republican president.

Immigration is simply election tampering. Immigration has stolen not only this election, but also the country, from the historic American nation.

Henry Fowler

Stevensville