Stevensville’s Public Works Director to retire

Stevensville Public Works Director, George Thomas, stepped down from his director position and slid into retirement after a 40-year career in public service.

“Town has benefited greatly from his 27 years of service,” Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey wrote.

George Thomas, director of public works for the past three years, recently announced his plans to retire from his position on December 31. The town has begun a search for a new director.

“Stevensville has benefited greatly from George’s leadership,” Mayor Dewey said. “George has worked tirelessly to maintain and improve our city’s infrastructure. His efforts to maintain high service levels, excellent public facilities and to make Stevensville a better place for its residents will not soon be forgotten. We will all miss his calm and competent demeanor, professional leadership, and optimistic outlook.

“I will personally miss his guidance and friendship.”

Thomas has worked 27 years for the town. Prior to assuming his current job in 2017, Thomas’ past positions included serving as superintendent of the water and wastewater divisions in Stevensville. Thomas came to Stevensville from the City of Santa Rosa, California, where he worked as an operator and the supervisor of a water reclamation system.

At 65, Thomas said the years have flown by.

“I’ve always considered my work for the town a dream, not a job,” Thomas said. “This is due to the privilege I’ve had of working with great people who help run the city.

“This includes the mayor, council members, commissions, committees, volunteers and the dedicated staff. So it is with deep appreciation and a never-ending thank-you for everyone’s patience, trust and friendship that you have shown during my time with the city. I will never forget the richness of this experience.”

The town appointed its Parks & Recreation Director, Bobby Sonsteng, to oversee the Public Works Department until a permanent replacement for Thomas is hired.

New Stevi council members sworn in

Incoming council-members Paul Ludington and Patrick Shourd were administered by Mayor Dewey last week. The town council meets again Thursday.