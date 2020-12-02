Stevensville Country Christmas starts Friday

This Friday there will be a Parade of Lights, only it will be a car parade instead of the usual walking parade. The parade will kick off a fun time in Stevensville, with sales, open houses and contests.

First, rather than the traditional Parade of Lights and Living Nativity, which required folks to walk closely together and to gather in one group on Main Street, there will be a Vehicle Parade of Lights that will kick off some fun decorating contests of windows, yards, and trees and will culminate with an online benefit auction.

Santa will lead a parade of decorated fire trucks and other vehicles through the downtown on Friday, December 4, the traditional First Friday holiday event in Stevensville. There is no charge to enter the parade. Lineup is at 6 p.m. in the alley behind the Driver Services building. For parade information, contact Joan Prather, Civic Club President, 531-8401.

Although there will be no personal visits with Santa this year, there will be extended hours with open houses and sales at local businesses. Decorated trees, storefronts, and some residential yards will be on display for ‘people’s choice’ voting.

A2Z Personnel is sponsoring contests that will encourage residents to stay in Stevensville and to interact with businesses in a safe way. Participating businesses will be decorating Christmas trees and/or their windows. These will be voted on by the public. Prizes will be awarded, with prizes sponsored by the Bitterroot Star.

A list and maps of contest entries, as well as the contest ballot can be found on page 17 in this week’s Bitterroot Star. Completed ballots can be dropped off at the ballot boxes positioned near each tree.

Eighteen trees have been entered in the contest, along with 11 storefronts and seven yards.

The trees will be auctioned off in an online auction which runs from December 4 through 13. The auction website is http://charityauction.bid/ParadeofTrees. For more information contact Liz at 880-2007.

Be sure to visit all the trees, cast your ballots, then start your online bidding on December 4th. All proceeds will benefit the Stevensville Civic Club.