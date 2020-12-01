Ravalli County COVID-19 update – 33 new cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

December 1, 2020

Ravalli County Public Health is reporting a total of 33 new cases for Monday 12/1/20. There are currently 801 open investigations.

Public Health has completed the online system for reporting positive cases and receiving isolation letters. If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have not received a call from Public Health, instructions can be found on our county website @ https://ravalli.us/. Just click on the black COVID bar located at the top of the page. The document entitled “COVID-19 intake form” is a fillable PDF designed to help residents receive timely information and isolation letters. Instructions on how to fill out the PDF can be found on our website, titled “COVID-19 Instructions”. Instructions on how to isolate and what to do if you are a close contact can be found on this page as well, titled “Isolation Instructions” and “Close Contact Instructions”.

Public health continues to recommends the following guidance:

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Please isolate at home away from others in your household

Notify any close contacts that may have been exposed

Close contact instructions can be found at the Ravalli County website

You may return to normal activities 10 days from when symptoms began, provided symptoms have improved with no new symptoms and no fever in 24 hours.

Public Health Director, Tiffany Webber, would like to thank Fran Graham, Deputy Director and PHEP Coordinator for her intervention and guidance in keeping our public health department going strong. Thank you!