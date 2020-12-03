Ravalli County COVID-19 update 12/3/20 – 45 new cases, 2 deaths

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

December 3, 2020

Ravalli County Public Health had a total of 45 new cases reported for Wednesday 12/2/20 along with 2 additional deaths, female in her 70’s and a male in his 80’s. To date, Ravalli County has lost 15 residents to complications of COVID-19. On behalf of our community, we extend our deepest sympathies for all families affected.

Ravalli County Public Health staff have continued to work towards accurate case counts, opening new cases for investigation and releasing from isolation those residents that have recovered. As of 2pm today, public health has 602 open investigations.

Just a reminder to our residents that we have opened up an online option for isolation letters and release of isolation process. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and have not received a call from Public Health, you can download our “COVID-19 Intake Form” from our county website @ https://ravalli.us/. Just click on the black COVID bar located at the top of the page. Instructions on how to fill out the PDF titled “COVID-19 Instructions” are located on the page as well. Please email the completed forms to [email protected], an isolation letter will be emailed back along with answers to any questions submitted on your form. Be sure to indicate on the section titled “household contacts” if anyone in the house has symptoms and requires testing. If you have recovered from COVID-19 and need a release of isolation, please submit a request to [email protected]. Please include a name, date of birth and date of symptom onset. A nurse will contact you to determine release of isolation date.

Additional documents on our website include “Isolation Instructions” for residents diagnosed with COVID-19 and “Close Contact Instructions” for residents who have had an exposure to a positive COVID.

Public Health would like to thank the residents of Ravalli County for their continued due diligence in adhering to the CDC guidelines of physical distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing a mask. Whether you stand for freedom, fought for freedom or currently serve the community, we are all friends, family and neighbors in this place we call home. Sacrifices aren’t just made on the battlefield, they are being made here in Ravalli County, by ordinary citizens, every day, choosing to protect the people around them, regardless of how it looks on their face. Thank you for the many sacrifices you all give to protect the health and safety our home. Stay Strong!

