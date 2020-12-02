Bitterroot Star

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 12-2-20 – 39 new cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

December 2, 2o2o

 

Ravalli County Public Health had a total 39 new cases reported for Tuesday 12/2/20. Ravalli County Public Health staff have continued to work towards accurate case counts. As of 2 p.m. today public health has 601 open investigations. 

Public Health has completed the online system for reporting positive cases and receiving isolation letters.  If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have not received a call from Public Health, instructions can be found on our county website @ https://ravalli.us/.  Just click on the black COVID bar located at the top of the page.  The document entitled “COVID-19 intake form” is a fillable PDF designed to help residents receive timely information and isolation letters.  Instructions on how to fill out the PDF can be found on our website, titled “COVID-19 Instructions”.  Instructions on how to isolate and what to do if you are a close contact can be found on this page as well, titled “Isolation Instructions” and “Close Contact Instructions”.

If you have recovered from COVID-19 and need a release of isolation.  Please submit a request to: [email protected].

Public Health director, Tiffany Webber, would like to thank Mayor Dominque Farrenkopf and the Hamilton city council for their support of public health and their proactive role in developing COVID-19 response plans. Thank you for your mission.

 

 

 

