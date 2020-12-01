Ravalli County COVID-19 update 11-30-20 – 91 new cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

November 30, 2020

Ravalli County Public Health is reporting a total of 91 new cases over the weekend. There are currently 785 open investigations.

Public Health is working to bring a more automated system online to help with the volume of calls to positive cases. Public Health has met with other county stakeholders and plans to move forward with the automated system are going ahead. Once completed we will be placing the information on several sites. Please look for these changes in the next few days.

In the interim public health recommends the following guidance:

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19:

Please isolate at home away from others in your household

Notify any close contacts that may have been exposed

Close contact instructions can be found at the Ravalli County website

You may return to normal activities 10 days from when symptoms began, provided symptoms have improved with no new symptoms and no fever in 24 hours.

Public Health would like to recognize the efforts of our county schools nurses and their efforts to keep school open and a safe learning environment. Thank you, Connie Johnson and Lindsay Gross in Stevensville, Maribeth Talia in Corvallis, Julie Shepp in Florence and Marissa Williams in Hamilton. Special thanks to Rhonda Hansen at Hamilton School, Chris Toynbee in Darby, Robert Dobell in Lone Rock and Lance Pearson in Victor for stepping up to help mitigate the spread of COVID in their school. Thank you!