Notice to Creditors – Pamela Jean Kaye

Megan S. Winderl

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.

601 S. First Street

P.O. Box 515

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 363-1110

[email protected]

Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of PAMELA JEAN KAYE a/k/a PAMELA J. KAYE a/k/a PAMELA PHILLIPS, Deceased.

Probate No. DP-20-138

Dept No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Katie Williams and Randy Phillips, the Co-Personal Representatives, in care of Megan S. Winderl, Esq., MARKETTE & CHOUINIARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 515, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

We declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that

the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 20th day of November, 2020.

/s/ Katie Williams

Co-Personal Representative

/s/ Randy Phillips

Co-Personal Representative

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.

By Megan S. Winderl

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

BS 12-2, 12-9, 12-26-20. MNAXLP