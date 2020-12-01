Notice to Creditors – Pamela Jean Kaye

Megan S. Winderl
MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.
601 S. First Street
P.O. Box 515
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 363-1110
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of PAMELA JEAN KAYE a/k/a PAMELA J. KAYE a/k/a PAMELA PHILLIPS, Deceased.
Probate No. DP-20-138
Dept No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Katie Williams and Randy Phillips, the Co-Personal Representatives, in care of Megan S. Winderl, Esq., MARKETTE & CHOUINIARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 515, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
We declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that
the foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this 20th day of November, 2020.
/s/ Katie Williams
Co-Personal Representative
/s/ Randy Phillips
Co-Personal Representative
MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.
By Megan S. Winderl
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
