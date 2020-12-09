NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BUDGET AMENDMENTS FY 2020 RAVALLI COUNTY

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will hold a public hearing on Wednesday December

23, 2020 at 9:00 AM in the Commissioners Conference Room at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana (3rd floor of the Administrative Center). The purpose of this public hearing is to take public comment, review and approve Budget Amendments for Fiscal Year 2020 by Resolution.

If you would like further information on these amendments, contact the Commissioner’s Office at above address or by phone 406-375-6500, email commissioners @rc.mt.gov.

Chris Taggart, BCC AA

