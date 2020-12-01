Florence – Jeff Scussel of Florence, Montana died on Thursday, November 19th in St. Patrick’s Hospital after contracting COVID-19 in October.

Jeff was born October 6, 1946 in New York City, NY. He was raised in Phoenix, AZ by father, Gelso “Chick” Scussel and mother, Tatianna Rewiski Scussel. He attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and graduated with a degree in Forestry. His career in the United States Forest Service spanned 40 years, living in Northern California, Alaska and Montana. While working in Northern California he met Tracy, the love of his life, and they were married in 1971. Three children and numerous labs joined the family. Tanya Scussel Kanenwisher (American Fork, Utah), Chad Scussel (Juneau, AK), and Tammy Scussel Williams (Nampa, ID) along with Ben, Brandy, Hunter and Gunnar, his faithful Labrador pups.

Raising the three kids in Libby, Montana with Tracy, Jeff continued his advancement in the Forest Service and found his passion for wildland fire fighting as well. He was a Type I Plans Chief for many years where he met many great people that remain good friends today. Jeff transferred to the Regional Office in Missoula where he worked in Fire and Aviation Management and retired in 2008.

Not to be idle for long, Jeff then went to work for EMSI, an emergency management company where he traveled extensively teaching the Incident Command System to private industry, Coast Guard and others. Tracy joined him with this company and it is during this time they met their very good friends, Pat and Chuck Mills.

Chuck introduced them to the world of Harley riding and a new passion was born. Together they traveled throughout the United States on their Harley Trikes, seeing much of this beautiful country and visiting 209 National Parks and Monuments. It was a GREAT ride!

Jeff was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership capacities. He devoted years to the Boy Scout program and loved teaching them about the woods and enjoying the outdoors. One of the highlights of his life was serving with Tracy as they served a mission in Wyoming at the Wyoming Mormon Trail Mission, walking miles and miles with youth to help them gain an understanding and appreciation of their pioneer history.

His great love was his family and he was devoted to them. He was a “papa” to 12 grandchildren, Collin, Beau, Noah, Seth and Hope Kanenwisher; Maisie, Adalea and Sawyer Williams; and Justin, Jessica, Caleb and Carly Joy Scussel. He loved them fiercely and will be watching out for them from the other side with the same passion he did in this life. Jeff is also survived by his wonderful Aunt Nan Summer and cousin Gerald Davis, both of Phoenix, AZ.

We will miss him – his wonderful cooking, his sense of adventure, his willingness to help others. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support the family has received. A memorial service will be held later this summer.

In lieu of flowers please visit Plant-A-Tree Program/US Forest Service or the Arbor Day Foundation, Trees for Others to donate, so that trees might be planted in Jeff’s name. Also, to honor Jeff, please take care of those close to you, as well as those you have never met, by wearing a mask during this very difficult pandemic. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.