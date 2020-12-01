James W. ‘Bill’ Ralston

Darby – Dad went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thanksgiving evening at his Darby home with his wife of 66 years, Ardis, at his side. He was 85.

Bill Ralston was born November 5, 1935 in Missoula, MT, to William Allen and Bertha “Peggy” Ralston. They lived in New Mexico and Wyoming before settling at the Piquett Creek Ranch on the West Fork of the Bitterroot. Bill was the eldest of three children. His sisters were Nancy and Judy Beth.

On June 5, 1954, Bill married Ardis Seeger at Lost Trail Hot Springs. After graduating from Darby High School, they moved to Seeley Lake where he worked for the State Highway Department. They had three children, Steve, Julie and Scott. In 1963, Dad got into the trucking business and moved to Missoula. He spent many road construction seasons in places like Battle Mountain, Nevada and Elk City, Idaho.

After moving to the Bitterroot Valley in 1967, Bill hauled ore off the Fluorspar mine up Rye Creek for several years. In 1980, he teamed up with son Steve to form Ralston Trucking. This was a successful venture that took them to Darby, Sparks, NV and Phoenix, AZ.

Bill retired at age 75 and lived with Ardis at their ranch west of Darby until his passing.

Dad was a talented country western guitar player/song writer and Gospel music singer. He recorded several CDs. Among many of notable favorite songs that he wrote are “There’s a River” and “A Mile at a Time.”

Dad was also an accomplished horseman and team-roper, winning many buckles and a saddle. He was an avid fly-fisherman and prospector.

Dad was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was well liked and respected by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed by all. Dad loved the Lord and proposed in his heart to read his Bible every day of his life.

“But I do not want you to be ignorant brethren, concerning those who have fallen asleep, lest you sorrow as others who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus. Therefore comfort one another with these words.” 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14; 18

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Jarrod Ralston. Dad is survived by his wife Ardis; son, Steve Ralston and wife Kelly of Darby; daughter, Julie Lovig of Reno, NV; son, Scott Ralston and wife Julie of Hamilton, MT; his sister, Nancy Hebnes of Philipsburg, MT; and his sister, Judy Lemmer of Turah, MT.

Dad is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Hunt of Sparks, NV, Justin (Jamie) Lovig of Reno, NV, Shane (Kristi) Ralston of Florence, MT, Shayla (Chester) Smith of Choteau, MT, Bret (Mandy) Ralston of Astoria, OR, and Cody (Heather) Ralston of Kingsland, GA; and 13 great-grandchildren, Cody Felices and Kammi Hunt, Jayden and Sofia Lovig, Emory and Heath Ralston, Aemelia and William Smith, Max, Stella, and Ezra Ralston, Rex and Charlotte Ralston.

A memorial service for Dad will be held in the spring of 2021. We will miss you, but we will see you again in the presence of the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:6-8. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.