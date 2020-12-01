Hearing – Yoder Ranch OLBP Application

Legal Notice

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a public hearing for a Ravalli County Open Lands Bond project on Monday, December 14th, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) of the County Administrative Building located at 215 South 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. The proposal is known as the Yoder Angus Ranch Application. The conservation project is comprised of four parcels with 150 acres combined and the property is located on Stevensville Airport Road and 3.5 miles northeast of the Town of Stevensville.

Bitter Root Land Trust is the applicant. Information describing the proposals are available for inspection at the Planning Department, located at the County Administrative Building, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the public hearing and will be forwarded to the BCC for consideration at the public hearing. The public may comment verbally or in writing at the hearings. Comments and information submitted at the public hearing will be considered in the decision. Submit email comments to: [email protected], and questions can be asked by phone at 406-375-6530.

